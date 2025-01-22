Chris Brown slaps domestic violence doc labelling him ‘serial rapist and a sexual abuser’ with $500m suit

In October 2024, Warner Bros’ true-crime network Investigation Discovery announced the Chris Brown: A History of Violence docuseries as part of its ongoing ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ campaign. The controversial R&B icon has now launched a legal action against the parties involved in the project's creation or promotions. Chris Brown has been at the centre of controversial headlines since 2009 when his ex-girlfriend Rihanna accused him of assault.

According to new court documents addressing a $500 million defamation lawsuit against Warner Bros, Discovery, Ample and other individuals behind the series, Brown has accused the pool of spiking the project with a bunch of lies. Hitting back at the officials, the singer is taking action against the alleged defamatory claims against him that brand him “a serial rapist and a sexual abuser” in the domestic violence documentary.

Also read | Carrie Underwood 'furious' over 'not getting treated like Beyoncé or Lady Gaga' at Trump inauguration

Directly taking aim at the Jane Doe taking centre stage in the series, he emphasised that her claims have been repeatedly discredited and he’s never been found guilty “of any sex related crime.”

Chris Brown hits ID doc officials with defamation lawsuit

Reminded of his embattled past, Chris Brown pointed out that the ID docuseries primarily addresses claims highlighted in a lawsuit Jane Doe filed against him. She reportedly withdrew it as it lacked credibility and was purportedly full of lies. The “Under the Influence” crooner’s history is still an immensely sensitive subject. By pushing documentary releases on his own end and other means, he’s invested in a decade-long process of repairing his disgraced reputation since his high-profile arrest in 2009 for physically assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna.

Singer says Jane Doe's old lawsuit against him was filled with lies, which again took a toll on his reputation

Brown is now coming after the producers and the Jane Doe involved in the ID release as he feels they’ve cornered him, attempting to defame him despite all his efforts to rehabilitate his image by pushing an old narrative. The rapper also asserted that he’d already owned up to his “past mistakes” but the ID documentary officials are merely coming after him for a breakout chance at fame while his career and business opportunities have been plagued in the process.

In his efforts to rewrite the past, Chris Brown is planning to partly donate the $500 million he seeks in damages to victims of sexual abuse.

Also read | Bang Si Hyuk's $26m LA mansion narrowly survives wildfires: HYBE chairman neighbours with Hollywood stars like…

About the 2024 Chris Brown doc

The Discovery Chris Brown documentary was released on October 27, 2024, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).

Backed by Ample Entertainment, the new Chris Brown documentary’s official synopsis reads: “charts Chris Brown’s past all the way back to his troubled childhood, explores the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse, and poses the question: how does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status? With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections into each survivor’s experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse.”