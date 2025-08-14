‘Death is on me’: R&B singer Sammie’s cryptic post raises alarm

R&B singer and social media figure Sammie (known as SammieAlways) sparked widespread concern today with a deeply disturbing post on Threads. The message read: “I don’t want to because I’m not ready. But death is on me… SOON. Pray for me.” R&B singer Sammie sparks internet concern after sharing a troubling "pray for me" post on social media.(instagram/@sammiealways)

His post now appears to have been deleted, but screenshots of it quickly circulated across platforms, signaling the severity of the situation to fans and observers.

Post sparks alarm and concern among fans

News of Sammie’s post quickly became the center of a serious conversation online. The Shade Room shared his message with the caption, “Sammie asks for prayers after sharing ‘death is on him,’” gathering over 55,000 likes and nearly 9,500 comments from shocked followers. Concerned comments urged the singer to stay strong:

“Holy Spirit please activate for our brother Sammy. Sammy we LOVE YOU”

“In the name of Jesus, I rebuke every spirit of death and destruction over his life. I declare that he shall live and not die, and he will proclaim the works of the Lord. No weapon formed against Sammie shall prosper. In Jesus name, Amen.”

“This is not normal, I pray he gets the help he needs”

Similar sentiments emerged on fan forums like Lipstick Alley:

“He’s giving us a warning. He looks scared. God please cover this man and his family.”

“Looks like he’s been crying. Wonder what’s wrong. If it’s suicidal feelings then I hope he can get help.”

“I sincerely pray for him and hope he is able to conquer whatever is troubling him. Sammy is one of the most sweetest and most respectful entertainers I’ve ever met. Absolute sweetheart.”

Mentor's reassurance leaves fans unconvinced

Music producer Troy Taylor, who has publicly referred to Sammie as his “industry son,” posted a heartfelt comment offering reassurance and spiritual support:

“I spoke to my son @sammiealways he’s ok just needed to get himself together. He’s covered in prayer and the blood of Jesus. No weapons not even your own mental weapons shall prosper. We are all human and the weapons will form. But if God says no, that’s what we rest in Jesus name amen?”

Taylor’s statement eased some fears, though fans continue to express concern and encouragement across social platforms.

All information here comes from public social media activity: Sammie’s original Threads post and deletion, fans' reactions, and Troy Taylor’s comment. No official statement from Sammie or his representatives has been released, leaving the context of his message unknown.