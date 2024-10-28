Diljit Dosanjh is pride of Punjab: BJP spokesperson invites singer to his home; says his dad attended concert

Singer Diljit Dosanjh, who held two back-to-back shows in the national capital of his Dil-Luminati Tour, met BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill at his residence. Jaiveer shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. News agency ANI also shared posts on the social media platform. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh fan watches his Delhi concert from the best seat: On an aeroplane! Singer reacts) Diljit Dosanjh met BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill in Delhi.

Diljit meets BJP spokesperson

In a picture, Diljit, dressed in a black kurta-pyjama and a red turban, posed with Jaiveer inside his Delhi home. Several other people also posed with them. Sharing the pictures, Jaiveer wrote, “Touched by gesture of my friend and superstar @diljitdosanjh to take out time and visit my home ! His humbleness , humility and kindness is a learning in itself for everyone. Always pray to Waheguru Ji for his success, good health and can’t thank him enough for making Nation proud ! Punjabi Chaaa Gayeee Oyeee.”

Jaiveer praises Diljit

In a video, Jaiveer greeted Diljit with folded hands and a hug. He also introduced him to his family members. In another video, Jaiveer praised Diljit and said in Punjabi, “Diljit is the pride and identity of Punjab. His humility should be an inspiration for the youth.”

He also said, "You inspire millions of people. I want to tell my kids as well as others that work hard and sky is the limit. I can say with pride that I come from Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab and he is our identity." Diljit said, "I'll remember always."

Jaiveer's father is a fan of Diljit

Earlier on Monday, Jaiveer posted a clip on X of his father dancing at one of Diljit's shows. He wrote, "My dad vibing at @diljitdosanjh show !! Thanks bhaji for bringing a smile to his face, for making everyone dance their hearts out, for making everyone celebrate music & most importantly for telling the youth that hardwork & kindness can do wonders ! Punjabi Aa Gaaye Oyee!"

About Diljit's shows

Diljit made a triumphant return to India, launching the Indian leg of his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday evening. The second show took place on Sunday. Ahead of the concert, Diljit also visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to offer prayers and seek blessings, on Friday night.

After his electrifying performance in Delhi, the Dil-Luminati Tour is set to continue its journey to other cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.