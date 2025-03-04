Doja Cat opens up on criticism over Oscars performance, says what she did was ‘brave and scary’

Rapper Doja Cat, along with Born Again collaborators Lisa and Raye, performed a medley of songs from the James Bond franchise in a sizable tribute to 007 at the 97th Academy Awards. However, their act did not go down well with several netizens. (Also Read | BLACKPINK's Lisa makes history, to be first-ever K-pop artist to perform at Oscars; Doja Cat and RAYE will join her) Doja Cat spoke about her performance in an Instagram post.

Addressing the criticism, Doja Cat on Instagram wrote, "I danced with Sarah Paulson last night, also, Flow is my favourite movie of all time cuz it's a story about friendship. Thanks to the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair for having me. I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary..."

"I know a lot of people didn't like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself. The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it but the nerves got to me and a b**** hit some flats. I can't wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye," she wrote.

As per Deadline, the tribute, which has since sparked conversation on social media regarding its success, began with a dance sequence from Margaret Qualley -- paying homage to Bond girls of eras past in a satin red dress -- and followed up with a trio of performances: Lisa sang Paul McCartney and Wings' "Live And Let Die," Doja Cat crooned "Diamonds Are Forever" originally performed by Shirley Bassey and Raye finished off with Adele's "Skyfall."

In a separate post, Raye said she "was sooo nervous to sing this song because no one can sing Adele like Adele, but I tried my very best."

Lisa -- currently making her acting debut in Season 3 of The White Lotus -- shared on her Instagram Story that she was happy to be "reunited at the Oscars with my Born Again sisters."

The Oscars 2025 were held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night.