News / Entertainment / Music / Dove Shack's member C-Knight has passed away at the age of 52

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Nov 08, 2023 01:59 PM IST

Rapper Arnez 'C-Knight' Blount tragically passed away after being taken off life support following a debilitating stroke induced by complications from diabetes.

Arnez ‘C-Knight’ Blount, tragically lost his life on a Tuesday after he was removed from life support. His health had taken a severe hit as he was admitted to the hospital on October 18 following a debilitating stroke.

Hip-hop luminary C-Knight mourned by former collaborator Bo-Roc(Twitter)
C-Knight's father, George Lee Washington Blount Jr., disclosed that his son's stroke had been induced by complications arising from diabetes. During this trying period, C-Knight remained unresponsive, and medical professionals vigilantly monitored his brain activity.

The rapper endured a stroke while undergoing dialysis treatment for his diabetes, a development reported by TMZ. This critical episode led to cardiac arrest, but heroic efforts by medical personnel successfully resuscitated him, albeit necessitating life support.

Following C-Knight's untimely passing, former collaborator Bo-Roc paid a heartfelt tribute to the departed artist on Instagram.

“This is like f***ing nightmare I swear this s**t hurt different and I don't want to talk about s**t to nobody so please just let me be and pray for us…,” wrote Bo-Roc. “On my soul I love you bro and I already don't know what the f**k to do wit u being gone... 💔💔🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

The rapper recognized for his pivotal role in the hip-hop ensemble Dove Shack, was a luminary in the industry. The group, comprising C-Knight, Bo-Roc, and 2Scoops, made their breakthrough on rapper Warren G's 1994 album ‘Regulate... G Funk Era.’ However, it was their 1995 hit, ‘Summertime in the LBC,’ from their debut album ‘This Is the Shack,’ that etched their name in the annals of hip-hop history. The album featured other standout tracks like ‘This Is the Shack’ and ‘Smoke Out.’

Their signature hit, ‘Summertime in the LBC,’ was also included on the soundtrack of the 1995 hip-hop documentary ‘The Show,’ directed by Brian Robbins. This track achieved notable success on the charts, peaking at No. 11 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart, No. 54 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and No. 37 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

Over a decade later, Dove Shack returned to the scene with their second album, ‘Reality Has Got Me Tied Up,’ in 2006. This Long Beach-based group even featured the iconic rapper Nate Dogg on their sophomore album. Dove Shack played a significant role in shaping the West Coast G-Funk sound during the 1990s.

