Drake pushes fan who rushed the stage in Texas, calls out security: Watch

A viral video shows Drake pushing a fan who rushed the stage to meet him during his recent ‘It's All a Blur Tour’ stop in Austin, Texas. Drake is also seen calling out his security after the incident. A viral video shows Drake pushing a fan who rushed the stage to meet him during his recent ‘It's All a Blur Tour’ stop in Austin, Texas (@XXL screenshot/X)

The video shows Drake talking to the crowd when the fan rushes the stage, walking up to him. Drake initially pushes him away, but seemingly realises he is not a threat. He walks the fan to the end of the stage, from where the security takes him away.

"Y'all not doing security out here?" Drake scolds, before telling the person taking away the fan, “Boy, you slow as f**k.”

When a stalker approachedDrew Barrymore

In a similar incident that took place in late August,Drew Barrymore was approached by an alleged stalker who tried to interrupt her interview with Reneé Rapp. Drew had to suddenly be whisked away from the stage.

Drew Barrymore!” the man can be heard yelling as she spoke. “Oh my God, yes — hi,” Drew replied, taken aback. The man yelled, “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.” He identified himself as Chad Michael Busto, according to Variety.

A bodyguard stepped in as Chad spoke, and Drew was escorted off the stage. However, she returned to the event shortly after, and was welcomed by fans with a huge round of applause.

“By the way, just to be clear, the second they were like, ‘Ok, we’re good,’ I was like, ‘Hey, do you need anything, do you need to sit?’ She was like, ‘Oh, no, I got it — I’m good,'” Reneé said of Drew after their return to the stage. “Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness — it’s the protectiveness that went full ‘Bodyguard’!” Drew said in response. Drew then stood up and embraced Reneé.