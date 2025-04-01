Ed Sheeran shares video of Indian auto driver vibing to his song Azizam, fans ask ‘SS Rajamouli, is that you?’

Musician Ed Sheeran, who was in India in February this year for his Mathematics ( –=÷x) Tour, has shared a throwback video from his visit. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ed posted a video from one of his rides in an auto. (Also Read | Ed Sheeran remembers Bengaluru cops stopping his performance with cheeky Ranbir Kapoor reference: 'India, that was fun') Ed Sheeran's Indian auto driver reminds fans of SS Rajamouli.

Ed Sheeran shares video of auto driver grooving to his music

In the clip, Ed sat next to an auto driver, whose name he revealed as Rakesh. As Ed played his upcoming song Azizam, Rakesh was seen grooving to the music while driving. Ed shared, "I think he likes it. Let's go." As Rakesh vibed to the music, Ed smiled and sang the song. He also said, "Give me the moves, man."

Fans find similarities between Ed's auto driver, Rajamouli

Sharing the video, Ed captioned the post, "When I was touring India, I played Azizam to my taxi driver who was taking me around the city. He was a whole vibe, big up, Rakesh." Reacting to the video, many fans wrote how Rakesh looked like filmmaker SS Rajamaouli. A person said, "Who thought Rajamouli??" "I thought he was Rajamouli," read a comment. "SS Rajamouli, is that you?" asked another fan.

Internet loves Ed's auto driver

Many of them even praised Rakesh for his energy and dance moves. A comment read, "Rakesh got the moves!!!" A fan said, "Ed: 'Show me how to move like the water.' Rakesh: 'Say less'." "Auto bhaiyya rsvpd the secret session of the album long ago," wrote a person. "This is so good!!! I’d like to vibe with you too," said an Instagram user. "Everyone is gonna move like Rakesh once this is out," said another fan.

About Ed's India visit, his tour

The singer began his tour in India on January 30 in Pune and concluded it on February 15 at Delhi-NCR. From pillion riding a scooter with Arijit Singh in the singer's hometown in West Bengal to bonding with actor John Abraham over football, Ed made the most of his third visit to India. He has also performed in Bhutan and China. His next show is scheduled for April 30 in Qatar. The Mathematics Tour will wrap up later in 2025, with Ed making stops across Europe before concluding in Dusseldorf on September 7.

About Ed's upcoming song Azizam

Currently, Ed is gearing up for the release of Azizam, which is part of his eighth studio album. Azizam features a vibrant, fast-paced dance beat with distinct Persian influences, reflecting the song's title.

It is a Persian term of endearment that translates to "my dear," which hints at a more personal and cultural connection within the track. Ed is popular for songs such as Shape of You, Perfect, Galway Girl, and I See Fire.