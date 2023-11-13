Fans elated as video shows Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's dad dancing during Eras Tour stop in Argentina, ‘proud besties’

Putting all the rumors to rest, Travis Kelce is spending a gala time with his sweetheart Taylor Swift. Despite numerous reports suggesting that the NFL star might skip showing up in Argentina to support the music legend, not only did he attend, but the duo also officially sealed their relationship with a kiss at the end of the concert. Now, another video of Travis is going viral, but this time with Taylor’s dad, and the internet has already gone wild over the act. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce dances with her dad at Eras Tour

When Taylor modified the original lyrics to sing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," it seemed like she knew he was the one. Standing next to Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, at a concert in Argentina, Travis received a heartfelt welcome from the Swift family. The two were seated in a VIP tent on the arena floor, and the Kansas City Chiefs player looked quite jolly and relaxed watching Taylor perform. Throughout Saturday night's performance, thrilled father Scott Swift was seen taking pictures of Kelce as he rooted for his girlfriend.

The pair had a fun dance-off session, and it was at this point that Taylor changed the words to her song "Karma" to affectionately give a shout-out to her new partner. As they danced in the VIP section, Scott happily raised his hands and cheered them on. They looked joyful and groovy together. At some moment, Travis was also caught chanting Taylor’s name alongside Argentina’s crowd.

Fans at the event not only went wild over the moment, but Swifties who watched the video online also turned it into a viral sensation. A fan wrote “Ok, we need to know which Travis kelce/Taylor swift moment from the weekend isfavorite....Is it Taylor changing the lyrics to Karma? Is it Travis and taylor’s dad head boppin together at her show? Or is it her running into his arms and kiSSING HIM?”.

Others just kept gushing over the act “Did you see Taylor Swift say ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs’ at her concert last night?? And Travis Kelce was there with her dad and they have his reaction on video. And then after the concert there was a video of them kissing!”, “I AUDIBLY GASPED!?????? MOM AND DAD? MOTHER AND FATHER? TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE? TAYLOR AND TRAVIS??? this the shit i want”

Travis Kelce receives a warm welcome from Swift’s family

Travis met Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, over a steak dinner at Buenos Aires' Four Seasons restaurant as soon as the NFL star landed in Argentina. DailyMail.com got some exclusive photographs of the trio leaving the upscale Elena restaurant after their private dinner. Prior reports of Taylor going to an NFL game with Travis's mother, Donna Kelce, also appeared, suggesting a close-knit family bonding in progress.