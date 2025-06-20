Fat Joe breaks silence on bombshell $20 million lawsuit accusing him of sex with minors: ‘A desperate attempt to...’

Rapper Fat Joe, born Joe Cartagena, has been accused of sexual misconduct involving minors and of exploiting employees by former hype man, Terrance “T.A.” Dixon. In the 157‑page lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, Dixon claimed the 54‑year‑old rapper had sexual relationships with teenagers aged 15 or 16 in exchange for cash, clothing and cosmetic procedures, per The Sun. File photo of Fat Joe(Getty Images via AFP)

Fat Joe accused of sex with minor by Terrance “T.A.” Dixon

Dixon also alleged that Fat Joe flew a 15‑year‑old to New York and Miami, covered her expenses, and even considered leaving his wife over a different teen, referred to as Minor Doe 3 in the legal documents.

In his $20 million lawsuit, Dixon also detailed the time he spent managing Joe’s tour entourage, alleging that he was forced to perform sexual acts over 4,000 times “under duress.”

The complaint draws a dramatic comparison, with Dixon’s lawyer describing Joe as “Sean Combs minus the Tusi,” referencing the ongoing trial of the Bad Boy Records founder.

Fat Joe hits back at bombshell $20 million lawsuit

In a strong rebuttal, Joe's attorney, Joe Tacopina, labelled the claims as “fabricated” and retaliatory. He stated the lawsuit is “a blatant act of retaliation” aimed at harming Joe's reputation through public pressure.

Fat Joe is already pursuing a defamation case against Dixon for alleged extortion and harassment. Tacopina added there’s legal precedent against Dixon’s lawyer, citing disciplinary proceedings and critical court rulings, describing the claims as “lies intended to damage his reputation,” reports The Sun.

Tacopina further said that the lawsuit was “a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the civil suit we filed first, which exposed their coordinated scheme to extort Mr. Cartagena through lies, threats, and manufactured allegations.”

Also read: Who is Brendan Paul? Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' alleged ‘drug mule’ testifies under immunity

Legal standoff intensifies

The legal battle now pits Dixon’s powerful civil suit seeking up to $20 million in damages against Joe’s countersuit. Dixon has vowed to pursue the case, calling it “the right way to fight Joe.”

Fat Joe’s team insists law enforcement is already aware of the charges and rejects the allegations levied against him as extortion attempts. The high-profile showdown could play out in court as both sides gear up for an intense legal war.

FAQs:

1. What did Terrance Dixon accuse Fat Joe of?

He accused the rapper of sexual relations with minors, coercing staff into sexual acts, and financial exploitation across multiple years and international locations.

2. How has Fat Joe responded?

He has denied the allegations as ‘false’ and retaliatory, calling them part of a defamation and extortion campaign.

3. What's the current legal status?

Both men have filed lawsuits: Dixon seeks $20 million, and Fat Joe countered with defamation charges against Dixon and his lawyer.