Folk singer Sharda Sinha on ventilator support, under constant monitoring; PM Modi assures support for her treatment

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, known for her soul-stirring folk renditions during the Chhath festival, is critically ill and currently receiving care at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to her family to inquire about her health and offered all necessary assistance for her ongoing treatment. (Also Read | Sharda Sinha: Folk music does wonders when used in films) Sharda Sinha has been hospitalised in AIIMS.

About Sharda's health

Sharda, 72, has been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2018. Her condition worsened on Monday, leading to her being placed on a ventilator.

According to an official statement from AIIMS, the singer is "hemodynamically stable but under constant monitoring."

Her son, Anshuman Sinha, has kept the fans informed about his mother's health, sharing updates through social media and media outlets.

PM Modi assured support

In a conversation with ANI, Anshuman confirmed that Prime Minister Modi had personally assured him of all necessary support for his mother's treatment.

The folk singer's decline in health has sparked widespread concern among her fans and well-wishers.

About Sharda's career

Known for her contributions to the traditional folk music of Bihar and her iconic Chhath geet, Sharda is considered a cultural ambassador of the region.

Over the years, her voice has become synonymous with the Chhath festival, which is widely celebrated in Bihar and other parts of North India.

Her illustrious career began in the 1970s and she went on to achieve national recognition for her work in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music. Her famous songs, such as Babool from Hum Aapke Hain Koun, earned her not just fame but also critical acclaim.

In 2018, she was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the arts. She has also won a National Film Award, cementing her legacy as one of the leading voices in regional cinema.