Home / Entertainment / Music / Happy birthday Aalap Raju: Playback singing to playing bass, meet the versatile Tamil singer
Aalap Raju has collaborated with many music directors such as Sreekanth Deva, Ilayaraaja, Thaman, D Immam and Deepak Dev.
Aalap Raju has collaborated with many music directors such as Sreekanth Deva, Ilayaraaja, Thaman, D Immam and Deepak Dev.
music

Happy birthday Aalap Raju: Playback singing to playing bass, meet the versatile Tamil singer

  • Be it soulful melodies or pop music, Aalap Raju's talent has always mesmerized the audience. On his 42nd birthday on Sunday, here are some lesser-known facts about the singer.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 04:46 PM IST

Singer Aalap Raju is one of the best known playback singers working in South Indian film industries today. He is also garnered praise for playing bass. In a career spanning over a decade, he has performed in more than three hundred concerts across the world, making him one of the most talented artists in the Kollywood music industry.

Be it soulful melodies or pop music, Raju's talent has always mesmerized the audience. On his 42nd birthday on Sunday, here are some lesser-known facts about the singer.

Performed in more than eight countries

Raju has showcased his skills on various platforms across the world. Countries like Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Iceland and Latvia have witnessed his melodious performance as he was part of the Europalia Festival in 2013.

Nenjodu Cherthu - his most popular song on YouTube

His Malayalam song Nenjodu Cherthu for the Malayalam music album Yuvvh took the world by storm by gaining over 1.4 million views on YouTube in just four months of release.

He wanted to be a cricketer

During his school days in Chennai, he wanted to be a cricketer representing his country but landed up becoming a playback singer and musician.

Raju as playback singer

He has collaborated and sung for popular music directors like Sreekanth Deva, Ilayaraaja, Thaman, D Immam, Deepak Dev, and many others.

Earned the title of ‘Best Instrumentalist’

Raju was awarded 'Best Instrumentalist' at an event hosted by the IIT Chennai, which got him instant fame.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar join fans in praying for Dilip Kumar's quick recovery: 'Get well soon'

Hails from a family steeped in musical traditions

Raju is the son to famous Malayalam playback singers JM Raju and Latha Raju, while his grandparents, late Smt Santha P Nair and late K Padmanabhan Nair were well-known names in the Indian music industry in the ’60s and ’70s.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil cinema tamil film industry

Related Stories

(File Photo) This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The Gone Girl and Cocktail actor was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City on Friday, her manager said.(Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
(File Photo) This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The Gone Girl and Cocktail actor was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City on Friday, her manager said.(Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes critical after hit-and-run scooter accident

ANI |
UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Actor Lisa Banes was reportedly passing through a cross-walk to meet friends for dinner when she was hit by a speeding two-wheeler in New York on Friday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in The Family Man 2.
Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in The Family Man 2.
web series

The Family Man 2 ending: What happens to Srikant-Suchi, season 3 possibilities

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • The Family Man 2: We discuss major twists in the show that landed online last week. Will Srikant's marriage with Suchi come to end? SPOILERS AHEAD
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.