‘Happy birthday to our little piece of sunshine,’ TXT fanbase lit up social media to celebrate Huening Kai's birthday

If you've tuned in to TXT's music, you're in for a treat. With addictive hits like "Anti-Romantic" and "Good Boy Gone Bad," it's no wonder this group has caught the world's attention. HueningKai of Tomorrow X Together performs on day three of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

On August 14th (KST), the TXT fandom, fondly known as Moa, lit up social media to wish a joyful 21st birthday to the talented Huening Kai. The young idol's fans flooded the internet with heartwarming posts, showering him with love and well-wishes.

One devoted fan wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR PRECIOUS, CUTE, LOVELY, AMAZING, BEAUTIFUL, TALENTED MAKNAE HUENINGKAI.” Another heartfelt message read, "Thank you for growing up so well. There might be times when it’s hard for you, but I hope you find happiness in small things. Keep shining brighter, our sputnik."

Yet another fan tweeted, “happy birthday to our little piece of sunshine even the sun is jealous of your light.” These expressions of adoration turned the internet into a virtual party for the birthday boy.

TXT fans united under trending hashtags like #OurMondayIsHUE and #휴닝이가_가져온_여름한스푼, painting social media platforms with colorful celebrations of their favorite singer's milestone.

Birthday dream come true

TXT's recent concert in the Philippines on August 13, 2023, became a special platform for Moas to serenade Huening Kai with a heartfelt birthday song. During a ment, Huening Kai shared his joy, revealing that celebrating his birthday during a concert had been a dream come true for him.

TXT's rising stardom

In a mere span of a few years, TXT's fandom has skyrocketed, captivating music lovers around the globe. Notably, their talent has even earned them admiration from other artists within the industry.

As Huening Kai steps into his 21st year, the celebrations are a testament to the close-knit relationship between TXT and their dedicated fanbase. With their infectious music and genuine interactions, TXT continues to create magical moments that unite hearts and spread joy.