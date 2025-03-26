Hearts2Hearts, SM Entertainment's highly anticipated new girl group, officially debuted on February 24, 2025, with their single album The Chase. Their debut marks a significant moment in the K-pop world, as it has been five years since SM Entertainment introduced a new girl group. With their fresh sound and dynamic presence, the K-pop girl group is already making waves in the industry, capturing the attention of fans globally. SM Entertainment's new girl group, Hearts2Hearts, debuted on February 24, 2025, with their single album The Chase.(Courtesy: Channel K )

Also Read: BTS ARMY fumes as fan touches J-Hope 'inappropriately' during Mexico show: Don't you want them to interact with us ever?

Sneak peek into CHAT Hearts2Hearts

CHAT Hearts2Hearts offers fans a unique chance to witness the debut journey of Hearts2Hearts up close. From behind-the-scenes casting stories to their debut journey and even their very first variety show appearances, CHAT Hearts2Hearts takes fans on an unforgettable ride. The series offers an unfiltered, up-close look at the group’s early days, capturing every raw and real moment as Hearts2Hearts step into the spotlight. It’s a chance for fans to experience the highs, lows, and everything in between, all through the eyes of the members themselves.

The cast of CHAT Hearts2Hearts features the talented members of Hearts2Hearts— JIWOO, CARMEN, YUHA, STELLA, JUUN, A-NA, IAN, and YE-ON—each bringing their unique charm and personality to the show and produced by Jo Hyun Jung.

Fans will get an exclusive look at the personal experiences and unique journeys of the group’s members leading up to their debut. From candid moments to heartwarming stories, the show offers a chance to see the human side of these new stars. As the group navigates its early days in the entertainment industry, fans will witness the members’ personalities and relationships beyond the polished public images.

Also Read: Super Junior unleashes chaos and creativity in new variety show Woke Up to SuperTV

CHAT Hearts2Hearts will stream on Channel K

For Indian fans, CHAT Hearts2Hearts will be available exclusively on Channel K, India’s dedicated platform for Korean entertainment. This makes Channel K the go-to place for Indian K-pop fans to follow Hearts2Hearts’ debut journey in real-time.

India's exclusive platform for Korean content marks a significant milestone in the growing cultural exchange between India and Korea. As a specialised network, it offers a wide variety of Korean entertainment, including popular dramas, reality shows, variety programs, K-pop concerts, and Korean films. This diverse range of content serves to connect Indian viewers with the rich world of Korean pop culture.

CHAT Hearts2Hearts is more than just a reality show; it is an opportunity for fans to experience every step of Hearts2Hearts’ journey as they rise to stardom. With Channel K as the exclusive home for the variety show in India, Indian fans have a unique chance to follow the group’s debut and support them every step of the way. Fans interested in following the group's journey from the start can watch the show here.