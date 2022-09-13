‘Horny kitho aagaya’: Diljit Dosanjh's hilarious reaction to an Instagram misquote

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to an article by a news portal misquoting his caption on Instagram. On Monday, taking to Twitter, Diljit shared the article which wrote “Diljit Dosanjh says ‘I’m horny and I do know it’". He captioned the post, "Gal Sexy di ho rehi c .. Horny kitho a gya.. (I was talking about sexy where did horny come from)?" (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh leaves fans in awe as he shares new pic of his biceps, says ‘I’m sexy and I know it’)

On his Instagram account, earlier, Diljit had shared a picture of himself showing off his muscles. He had captioned the post, "I’m sexy and I know it..." In the picture, Diljit sported a sleeveless black T-shirt and a blue cap as he lifted his right arm to show his toned biceps. Comedian and TV show host, Lilly Singh, wrote, “Hurrrrrrrrrr” and added a bunch of muscle emojis.

Diljit keeps sharing photos and videos of himself, giving his fans a glimpse into his life. Recently he posted a video in which he prepared a meal as his cook looked on. Dilit was seen teasing him and goofing around. A few weeks ago, he posted a video of himself cooking instant noodles. He had also shared a video on Instagram in which he channelled his inner salesperson.

Currently, Diljit is on his world tour, Born to Shine. He has also starred in films such as Good Newz and Udta Punjab. Diljit will be also seen in an upcoming family entertainer Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paude Ne alongside actor Sargun Mehta, which is all set to release on September 30. He will be seen in the period emotional thriller film Jogi, based on the 1984 Sikh riots. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur and Hiten Tejwani in the lead roles. Helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to stream exclusively on Netflix from September 16.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Diljit had spoken about his role in the film. He had said, "Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix. The entire team has worked really hard to bring to life this beautiful story and I want to thank Ali and Himanshu for trusting me with this role. I am looking forward to audiences watching our film and showing their love."

