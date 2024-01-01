"I'm literally fighting for my life" : Cardi B shares her health update with fans

New York [US], January 1 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B opened up about her health issues. She shared that she is fighting for "her life" and how her health deteriorated ahead of her performance on New Year, reported People. HT Image

She took to her Instagram handle to share the health update, "I'm literally fighting for my life right now...I am so sick. I don't understand because when I was in New York, I was going out with sweaters, toes out, everything."

Cardi also joked that she's "allergic to Florida," adding that as soon as she landed in Miami for the show she felt "a little cough."

"My chest started getting tight," she said in the Instagram clip. "Bro, I've been fighting for three days and I have a huge performance later. Huge performance. Like, alright, I get that it's New Year's but I have this huge performance and I'm fighting, fighting."

The 'I Like It' rapper later uploaded a video of her look for the performance as her hairdresser finished the finishing touches to her hair. The performer wore a black cut-out gown with huge diamond earrings and a matching necklace to the event at Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Cardi B's appearance on Ryan Seacrest's famed Christmas special was confirmed alongside LL Cool J, who performed with DJ Z-Trip in New York.

Post Malone performed in Las Vegas, NewJeans in South Korea, and Ivy Queen in Puerto Rico, as well as Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monae, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Renee Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The event comes on the heels of the recent revelation that Cardi and her husband, Offset, had divorced after five years of marriage.

The singer revealed at the beginning of December that she and Offset, 32, had gone their separate ways. "I've been single for a minute now," she said, according to a recording of the livestream shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper shared that some fans may have predicted a breakup. "I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings."

A week before her statement, she and the "Need It" rapper had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

After news of their split surfaced, a source told People, "They're tumultuous. They've broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen."

Cardi and Offset quietly tied the knot in 2017, and share two children together -- daughter Kulture Kiari, 5, and son Wave Set, 2, according to People. (ANI)