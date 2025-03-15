Impressed Javed Akhtar is searching for this singer: Moazzam Ali Khan of Pakistan with voice like Jagjit Singh

Javed Akhtar is smitten after hearing the beautiful voice of a Pakistani singer online. On Friday, he took to Twitter, asking the ‘gentleman’ to contact him so they could work together. Javed Akhtar is impressed by the beautiful voice of a Pakistani singer.

“Just now I watched a gentleman Muazzam saheb on youtube singing 'yeh nain deray deray' could he please contact me. I will be thankful if he sings a few songs for us,” Javed wrote. Fans helped him out soon enough by sharing videos of the singer in question.

Who is Moazzam who impressed Javed Akhtar

The lyricist was likely referring to singer Moazzam Ali Khan of Pakistan. He often posts his singing video on Instagram and YouTube, the latest one being his rendition of Hemant Kumar's Ye Nayan Dare Dare. The singer sounds a lot like late Indian ghazal legend Jagjit Singh.

Even actor Hrithik Roshan and singer Rekha Bharadwaj have left likes and comments on his video. A person even informed him in the comments that Javed was looking for him. "Muazzam Saheb, Javed Akhtar Sahab just watched your rendition of 'Yeh Nain Deray Deray' on YouTube and was truly impressed! He has expressed interest in having you sing a few songs for him. Kindly connect with him at your earliest convenience. This is a wonderful opportunity!"

On his Instagram page, Moazzam has also shared videos of him singing Koi Fariyad from Tum Bin, sung by Jagjjit Singh; Dil Dhoondta Hai from Bhupinder Singh; and Tumko Dekha Toh Ye by Jagjit Singh.

Moazzam is also an actor and has starred in a bunch of TV serials. He often also posts clips from the serials on social media.

What is Javed Akhtar up to?

Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar is keeping busy with multiple assignments these days. He was recently seen with Aamir Khan, launching his film festival, Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar. He was also recently seen in Netflix documentary Angry Young Men, based on the lives and careers of him and his writing partner, Salim Khan. Last month, Javed also settled his long legal fued with Kangana Ranaut over defamation cases they had filed against each other.