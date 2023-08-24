Kailash Kher dedicates his next song, Chalo Ji Karein Chand Ki Sawari, to Chandrayaan-3 success and ISRO scientists

India has scripted history with the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 and emerging as the first country to land on moon’s South Pole. And singer Kailash Kher is using his rhythms and tunes to celebrate the joyous moment. Singer Kailash Kher has revealed that the audio of the song is ready

“The audio of the song, Chalo Ji Karein Chand Ki Sawari, is almost ready, and we will soon start working on the video. I plan to release it very soon. The song is a dedication to the success of Chandrayaan-3, all the scientists at ISRO, our Prime Minister and everyone associated with the mission,” Kher tells us with excitement while humming a few lines of the song.

In fact, the singer reveals that the song will be a dedication to his mother and there’s a special reason for it. “My mother’s name was Chandrakanta. Whenever I hear the word, Chandrayaan, it reminds me of my mother, and it seems my father is calling my mother,” shares the 50-year-old singer.

While Kher has thought of the song much before Chandrayaan’s landing, he tells us that he intentionally didn’t start working on the video before the mission got completed.

“I was just waiting for the successful milestone to happen. The song has turned out to be so well. In the video, we will romanticise it, but it will not lose the core value which is a tribute to everyone involved with the mission,” says the Teri Deewani hitmaker.

Opening up what pushed him to conceptualise this song, Kher asserts that what ISRO has achieved a big thing that calls for huge celebration. “India has come this far after a lot of struggle. There were people around the world belittling the efforts, saying ‘India can’t do this’, demoralising people associated with the mission after the failure. Jo pal aaj humein milein hai woh sabse bade hain. The song is me extending my love and good wishes to everyone, including the people rooting for India,” he continues, “We overcame the toughest battle of Covid-19 crisis, and even helped other nations, aur aaj Bharat chaand pe pauchgaya hai. Earlier, the songs also reflected just the thought of going to the moon, now they will reflect that we are already on landed on the moon.”

