Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan sings Mera Saaya in the hospital ward after multiple surgeries. Watch

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is on the mend after a serious car accident that required multiple surgeries. In a heartwarming update, the singer shared a video of himself singing in the hospital ward, charming the medical staff with his voice. The clip has stolen hearts on social media with fans pouring in love and support for him. Also read: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan out of ICU, close friend shares picture from hospital Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan was injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh on May 5.

Pawandeep sings in hospital ward

After undergoing multiple surgeries, Pawandeep is on the road to recovery. He gave fans a glimpse into his healing process by sharing a video on Instagram, where he's seen singing from his hospital room. He shared the video with a folded hand and a heart emoji.

In the video, Pawandeep is seen sitting on his hospital bed, with a supportive hand brace wrapped around his wrist. He is seen singing the song, Mera Saaya Saath Hoga, from the 1966 film Mera Saaya, which featured Sunil Dutt and Sadhana. The medical staff around him can be seen smiling and listening intently to him.

Fans were moved by Pawandeep's singing in the hospital, with many expressing admiration for his strength and resilience. Actor Saiee M Manjrekar wrote, “Wow pawan!! May god always keep you safe, this is beautiful...all love and strength to you”, and Anup Soni dropped heart emojis.

One fan shared, “More power to you brother”, with another mentioning, “Lucky hospital staffs. They got a soulful musical atmosphere”. One commented, “Good to see this video brother”.

“Love you @pawandeeprajan Bhaiya..get well superrrrr soon..lucky hospital staff enjoying your melodious singing,” one comment read.

One fan wrote “more power to you Pawan! Get well soon”, and one mentioned “Pawan bhai good to see you recovering stay strong bhai”.

More about Pawandeep's accident

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan was involved in a car accident in Amroha on May 5. The vehicle he was in collided with a parked truck near the Chopla Chauraha overbridge. After initial treatment at a government hospital, Pawandeep was shifted to a private hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Car driver Rahul Singh and fellow passenger Ajay Mehra were also injured in the crash.

Fortis Hospital, Noida, in a statement, said Pawandeep has been admitted to the medical facility under the care of its orthopaedics team following the accident that resulted in "multiple limb fractures". Following multiple surgeries, he has been shifted from the ICU to a private room.