Javed Ali on viral sensation Srivalli: Have been receiving more song offers now

The love ballad from Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Srivalli, featuring actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has become a rage on social media with Indian and international celebrities, including cricketers joining the frenzy and recreating Arjun’s hook step in Instagram reels. While the original Telugu track has garnered millions of views, the dubbed Hindi rendition, which was supposed to be titled Srivedi, by singer Javed Ali has broken records too.

Talking to us, Ali says, “I never thought Srivalli would become such a rage. I’m getting so many more offers now.”

Not only is he receiving messages from the USA, the UK and Kuwait, he shares that he is being appreciated by seasoned vocalists like Richa Sharma and Sujatha: “It’s a trend today to measure the success of a song through its number of views and the reels that are made on it. But success is also about music experts calling you up and appreciating you. I’m happy to be receiving both.”

At a time when new tracks are releasing each day, what does he think helped carry the frenzy of the song on months after its release? “I’m seeing this kind of madness over a romantic song after years,” Ali says, adding, “There are item songs that are still being made but we listen to them only till a certain point. Par jab romantic songs ka nasha chadhta hai, woh bahot der tak rehta hai dil aur dimaag mein. I’m sure that people will remember it for years to come.”

The 39-year-old singer adds that this is the first time that he “experimented so much in one song”. “While I didn’t take the pressure that I was singing for him while recording, I’ve included a bit of aggression in some stanzas because that’s signature [to] Allu Arjun sir [his character in the film]. I’ve also modulated my voice and have incorporated three different textures,” he ends.