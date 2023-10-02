Jungmin exits NCT New Team ahead of pre-debut tour in Oct, agency reveals why

Things are not looking good for NCT fans as member Jungmin has decided to step away from the popular K-pop group's newest unit, NCT New Team (tentatively). Jungmin was among the first members, who were locked for the subunit. The news of his departure has arrived just days before the group's pre-debut tour. Also read: Baggy Jeans song, NCT brings back the fashion trend in their latest hip hop music video NCT New Team will continue without Jungmin.

Jungmin leaves NCT New Team

Confirming the same, NCT's agency SM Entertainment issued a statement. They revealed that Jungmin has made the decision to focus on his health. He will return to being a trainee under the agency till he finishes treatment and will be most likely put in a new group accordingly, but later.

As per Soompi, the agency said, “Hello. This is SM Entertainment. We express gratitude to fans who are waiting for the debut of NCT NEW TEAM (tentative name), and we are sharing an announcement regarding Jungmin, who was selected as a pre-debut member.”

The statement continued, “After confirming the pre-debut members, NCT NEW TEAM was preparing to greet fans through the pre-debut tour that begins on October 8. However, due to health reasons, Jungmin recently halted practice and other activities and was focusing on treatment. As official activities are beginning soon, we continuously discussed the possibility for Jungmin’s participation in activities with him along with his family and medical staff.”

It concluded with, “After deep consideration with Jungmin’s health as the top priority, Jungmin will not join NCT NEW TEAM and return to being a trainee, deciding to completely focus on recovery. We feel apologetic to cause concern with sudden news to fans who were cheering on Jungmin’s debut, and we will support Jungmin so that he can focus on treatment and recovery and take on new activities in good health.”

NCT NEW TEAM

Following Jungmin's exit from the upcoming NCT subunit, the team will now be continuing as a six-piece. The unit was originally formed following a reality show, NCT Universe: LASTART. The members will be now – Sion, Yushi, Riku, Sakuya, Daeyoung and Ryo.

The agency also said, “As a result, NCT NEW TEAM will carry out activities with six members from now on. They are preparing hard in order to impress fans, so please show warm support and interest. We once again ask for the generous understanding of fans. Thank you.”

The name of the new group is yet to be out. Their pre-debut tour will begin on October 8.

