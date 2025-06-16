Justin Bieber says he is ‘broken’, admits to having ‘anger issues’ in new statement

Singer Justin Bieber has been under intense media scrutiny for the last few months. A few days ago, he had a fiery confrontation with paparazzi in California, where he was seen yelling at them and demanding some space. He then shared his conversation with an unidentified friend, where he cut off his ties after they raised objections to the singer's behaviour. Now on Monday, the singer took to his Instagram Stories to pen a lengthy statement that he is ‘exhausted’ thinking about himself and admitted to having ‘anger issues’. (Also read: Angry Justin Bieber cuts off ties with friend for objecting to singer ‘lashing out’ at them; internet doesn't agree) (FILES) Justin Bieber admitted to having anger issues in his life. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

What Justin wrote

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Justin wrote: “People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already? I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry.”

Justin via Instagram Stories.

‘Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others’

He concluded, "The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am. Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly, I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately, aren't you?"

Earlier, Justin had shared on his Instagram Stories, “Quit asking me if I'm okay. Quit asking me how I'm doing. I don't do that to you. Because I know how life is for all of us. It's hard. Let's encourage our people not project our insecurities onto one another. Your concern doesn't come off as care. It's just oppressive weirdo.”

Justin's latest social media post comes amid growing concerns over his mental health following several vulnerable social media posts from the singer. His recent Instagram posts have included messages about his "anger issues", having "nothing to prove”, feeling "unworthy”, and a cryptic post about letting "go of hate by first acknowledging it's there”.