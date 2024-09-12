Justin Timberlake finally secures favourable plea deal in DWI case after 3 months

Justin Timberlake has reached a plea deal in his driving while intoxicated (DWI) case, almost three months after his arrest in Sag Harbor, New York. FILE - Justin Timberlake appears at the premiere of "Trolls Band Together" in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The 43-year-old singer is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 13, where he is expected to plead guilty to a lesser offence following his initial DWI charge.

While Timberlake's legal team and representatives from the Suffolk County District Attorney's office have not commented on the deal, sources like TMZ and the Associated Press report that the pop star will avoid the more severe consequences of his initial charges.

Timberlake's DWI drama

Timberlake’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., has consistently claimed that the singer was “not intoxicated” at the time of his June 18 arrest, maintaining that his client had been misjudged by law enforcement.

On the night of his arrest, Timberlake was booked for one count of DWI and received additional citations, one for running a stop sign and another for failing to stay within his lane.

According to the arrest report Timberlake admitted to the officer that he had “had one martini and followed [his] friends home.” The report also noted that an officer on routine patrol observed Timberlake’s 2025 BMW run a stop sign and swerve across the road. Upon pulling him over, the officer noted several signs of intoxication, including “bloodshot and glassy eyes, a strong odour of alcohol,” and Timberlake had “unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests”.

Timberlake reportedly “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests but refused to take a breathalyzer when taken to the police station. Due to his refusal, his driver’s license was suspended for a year in the state of New York following a hearing in August. Burke explained that the suspension was “standard with every DUI” case.

Subpoena issued to American Hotel in Justin Timberlake's DWI case

In July, Burke filed a motion to dismiss the charges, but he later withdrew the motion at the August hearing, during which Timberlake entered a not guilty plea. Timberlake appeared virtually in court from Antwerp, Belgium, during this hearing.

Another hearing in August revealed that a subpoena had been issued to the American Hotel, where Timberlake had been socializing before his arrest. The hotel has since confirmed that it is “complying” with the ongoing case.