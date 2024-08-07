Justin Timberlake’s belongings from the night of arrest revealed in report

Justin Timberlake was arrested in a DUI case at Sag Harbour and had a hearing for the case a few days ago. It was reported that the singer had a vape, a Rolex watch and a sum of $306 in cash along with other accessories at the time of his arrest. He insisted on being sober at the time of arrest but failed each of them. Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunken driving on June 18.

Items in Justin Timberlake’s possession at the time of arrest revealed

The singer was arrested on June 18, 2024, in Sag Harbour while he claimed he was returning home with his friends. The police report from the arrest revealed Timberlake’s possessions from the night of the arrest. He was carrying a vape pen, an expensive watch, a gold ring and some cash in his wallet that amounted to $306.

On the night of the arrest, the Sexyback singer insisted he was sober as he had just “one martini” and was following a won and her husband back home. He refused to take the breathalyser when cops stopped him after he broke a stop sign near the swanky American Hotel. According to the reports from the police, the singer failed all tests of sobriety and also showed signs of intoxication as he was unable to balance and failed to follow instructions properly. The couple he was following tried to save him from the arrest, however, the police officer insisted on booking him and let the woman drive his BMW UT.

Justin Timberlake’s attorney denied the charges

The singer’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr. had insisted that his client was not drunk when arrested. They also alleged that the woman was drinking with Timberlake all night yet the police officers were not able to detect her intoxication and let her drive his car as well. He said, “Police made a number of very significant errors in this case”. Justice Carl Irace who has been appointed as the judge for this case reprimanded the singer’s lawyer for “irresponsible” marks about the investigation and threatened him with a gag order if he continued to speak everything to the press. Timberlake is currently on in Europe because of his world tour which is about to end and has pleaded not guilty in the DUI arrest case.