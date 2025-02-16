Kanye West breaks silence as sex tape allegations resurface amid Bianca Censori split

Kanye West has spoken out after resurfaced allegations about a sex tape involving him gained traction. The controversy reignited after Hollywood fixer Kevin “KB” Blatt claimed he had prevented the tape from being made public over a decade ago. Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

West responds to explosive claims

In response to a post featuring screenshots of Blatt’s claims, West quipped on X (formerly Twitter), “THAT WAS A FUN NIGHT CANT WAIT TO SEE IT AGAIN.” His remark, posted Friday night, quickly grabbed attention.

Blatt, known for his work in the online adult entertainment industry, made the claims shortly after West’s recent antisemitic rants on social media. In his Instagram story, Blatt wrote:

“Hey @ye Remember that sex tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 … in Vegas?” His post included a shirtless image of West, adding, “Yeah this JEW didn’t forget about what a horrible performance and small u had …”

Also read: Elon Musk's DOGE cuts $900mn from Education Department that tracks American students' academic progress

Blatt later told Page Six that he intended to “teach West a lesson” with his public revelations.

The alleged $250K payout

The alleged sex tape reportedly originated from a laptop that West had given to a family member. According to his cousin Lawrence Franklin, who spoke to the Daily Mail in 2016, the video was found in 2012, just as West started dating Kim Kardashian.

West was determined to keep the footage private and allegedly paid over $250,000 to retrieve it. The money was purportedly used to ensure no copies existed, preventing any leaks.

West appeared to reference the incident in his 2016 song Real Friends, rapping:

"I had a cousin that stole my laptop that I was f–kin’ bitches on / Paid that n—a 250,000 just to get it from him / Real friends / Huh?"

This has led fans to speculate that the track alluded to the now-resurfaced sex tape controversy.

West’s social media activity has been increasingly unpredictable, with several of his posts, including his response to Blatt, being deleted soon after posting

Bianca Censori split: The Final Straw?

The resurfacing of the tape coincides with West’s reported split from his second wife, Bianca Censori. The couple, who recently made waves with a daring red carpet appearance at the Grammys, allegedly parted ways due to West’s increasingly erratic behavior.

According to an insider who spoke to Page Six, Censori was “exhausted” by West’s controversial statements, particularly his decision to sell swastika-branded merchandise on his website. The source added, “She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator, but this one may be unsurvivable.”