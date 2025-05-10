Kanye West sends Kim Kardashian cease and desist over ‘welfare’ of kids: Report

Kanye West has sent his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, a cease and desist letter over the “welfare” of their four kids, according to a TMZ report. The rapper alleged that the reality star left their 11-year-old daughter, North, all alone during the 2025 Met Gala and exposed her to “significant media attention.” Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian left North West alone during Met Gala in a cease and desist letter(Reuters)

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian left daughter North all alone during Met Gala

On Friday, an attorney for the 24-time Grammy winner sent Kardashian's lawyer a legal letter, “concerning the welfare and custody of Mr. West’s minor children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West,” per the outlet.

The document adds that West is demanding that Kardashian “cease and desist from actions that violate” his “parental rights, exploit his children, and breach the joint custody agreement” established in their divorce settlement, which was finalised in November 2022.

West further claimed, “Reports indicate that North was left unattended in a vehicle during portions of the event, posing risks to her safety,” adding that the SKIMS founder “published or authorized the publication of North’s images and videos on social media platforms,” despite his “explicit objection to his children’s presence on such platforms.”

The Gold Digger rapper reiterated his recent claims on X that Kardashian does not let him visit their kids despite prior arrangements between them, arguing that it “violates the custody agreement’s provisions for equal parental access and decision-making.”

The letter adds that West “has been denied meaningful access to his children,” adding that “he has had no contact with his son, Saint West, in 2025” and “his interactions with North, Chicago, and Psalm have been unreasonably restricted,” per the outlet.