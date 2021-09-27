Kapil Sharma asks Neha Kakkar why she was replaced by sister Sonu on Indian Idol 12, here's what she said

Singer siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar appeared on Sunday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show as guests. On the show, Kapil asked Neha Kakkar about judging Indian Idol 12 and why her sister Sonu Kakkar replaced her.

“During Indian Idol, you appeared as judge for a few episodes, and Sonu took your place. Does your entire family have a contract with Sony TV,” Kapil asked Neha on the show. She replied, “Dekho saara kursi ka khel hai. Kursi chorr ke jaao toh apne hi bande ko chorr ke jaana chaiye (It's all about that chair. When you leave it, you must ensure that someone from your family takes it)."

Kapil also asked Neha about her fake pregnancy announcement picture that she shared last year. “In between, Neha had shared a post on Instagram. She and Rohan were posing together with Neha showing off a baby bump and the caption was ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar.’ I got so emotional, I've known her for years, so I commented on the post ‘God bless you.’”

“I even personally messaged her to send my wishes. She then told me, ‘Bhaiya, this is for a song,’” Kapil added. While Neha and Archana Purana Singh burst into loud laughs, Kapil could only show a disappointed face.

Neha, Tony and Sonu are all singers. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about how Neha used to help them during their days of struggle, Tony had said in an interview, “Initially, only I and Sonu shifted to Mumbai, and Neha still used to perform in Rishikesh. The biggest task for us in Mumbai was house-hunting. We didn’t have enough money to buy a house so we used to stay in a small rented apartment. But the rent was skyrocketing and we have no fixed income as such. For the very first recording, Sonu got ₹500. The amount then kept on increasing steadily and somehow we managed to survive. Neha also sent us money from there."