Ken Carson's North America tour: Dates, locations, how to buy tickets, a complete guide
Ken Carson has finally announced his awaited North American arena tour, "The Lord of Chaos".
American rapper and record producer Ken Carson has revealed some exciting details about his upcoming North America tour named, "The Lord of Chaos". This announcement comes shortly after the success of his album, "More Chaos," that topped the Billboard charts recently.
When is the tour kicking off?
Live Nation will be presenting the entire North America tour of Ken Carson starting July 29 this year. The first show of this epic tour will kick off from Boston, Massachusetts.
"The Lord of Chaos" tour also includes a stop in Baltimore on August 9, at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, according to the tour's official site.
How to buy show tickets, detailed list of locations
Tickets of the show can be purchased from the Ken Carson tour's official website: https://www.kencarson.xyz/tour/
You can select your desired location from the list and purchase your tickets accordingly. One can even set ticket alerts and reminders on the website in order to stay updated about the events.
Here's the detailed list of shows:
July 29, 2025
Boston, MA
MGM Music Hall at Fenway
August 1, 2025
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center
August 3, 2025
Toronto, ON
Coca-Cola Coliseum
August 6, 2025
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center
August 9, 2025
Baltimore, MD
Chesapeake Arena
August 12, 2025
Cleveland, OH
Wolstein Center
August 13, 2025
Columbus, OH
Schottenstein Center
August 15, 2025
Indianapolis, IN
Fishers Event Center
August 16, 2025
Chicago, IL
Credit Union 1 Arena
August 17, 2025
Minneapolis, MN
The Armory
August 19, 2025
Independence, MO
Cable Dahmer Arena
August 22, 2025
Salt Lake City, UT
The Plaza
August 24, 2025
Vancouver, BC
Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
August 27, 2025
Seattle, WA
WAMU Theater @ Lumens Field
August 29, 2025
Portland, OR
Theater of the Clouds
August 30, 2025
San Francisco, CA
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
September 3, 2025
San Diego, CA
Gallagher Square at Petco Park
September 5, 2025
Inglewood, CA
The Kia Forum
September 7, 2025
Mesa, AZ
Mesa Amphitheatre
September 9, 2025
Morrison, CO
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 11, 2025
Fort Worth, TX
Dickies Arena
September 13, 2025
Austin, TX
HEB Center at Cedar Park
September 14, 2025
Houston, TX
Fort Bend Epicenter
September 16, 2025
Tampa, FL
Yuengling Center
September 17, 2025
Orlando, FL
Orlando Amphitheater
September 18, 2025
Miami, FL
Factory Town
September 21, 2025
Charlotte, NC
Bojangles' Coliseum
September 22, 2025
Nashville, TN
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
September 23, 2025
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
