Ken Carson's North America tour: Dates, locations, how to buy tickets, a complete guide

American rapper and record producer Ken Carson has revealed some exciting details about his upcoming North America tour named, "The Lord of Chaos". This announcement comes shortly after the success of his album, "More Chaos," that topped the Billboard charts recently. What are the dates of the Ken Carson North America shows(Unsplash)

When is the tour kicking off?

Live Nation will be presenting the entire North America tour of Ken Carson starting July 29 this year. The first show of this epic tour will kick off from Boston, Massachusetts.

"The Lord of Chaos" tour also includes a stop in Baltimore on August 9, at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, according to the tour's official site.

How to buy show tickets, detailed list of locations

Tickets of the show can be purchased from the Ken Carson tour's official website: https://www.kencarson.xyz/tour/

You can select your desired location from the list and purchase your tickets accordingly. One can even set ticket alerts and reminders on the website in order to stay updated about the events.

Here's the detailed list of shows:



July 29, 2025

Boston, MA

MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 1, 2025

Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center

August 3, 2025

Toronto, ON

Coca-Cola Coliseum

August 6, 2025

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

August 9, 2025

Baltimore, MD

Chesapeake Arena

August 12, 2025

Cleveland, OH

Wolstein Center

August 13, 2025

Columbus, OH

Schottenstein Center

August 15, 2025

Indianapolis, IN

Fishers Event Center

August 16, 2025

Chicago, IL

Credit Union 1 Arena

August 17, 2025

Minneapolis, MN

The Armory

August 19, 2025

Independence, MO

Cable Dahmer Arena

August 22, 2025

Salt Lake City, UT

The Plaza

August 24, 2025

Vancouver, BC

Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

August 27, 2025

Seattle, WA

WAMU Theater @ Lumens Field

August 29, 2025

Portland, OR

Theater of the Clouds

August 30, 2025

San Francisco, CA

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 3, 2025

San Diego, CA

Gallagher Square at Petco Park

September 5, 2025

Inglewood, CA

The Kia Forum

September 7, 2025

Mesa, AZ

Mesa Amphitheatre

September 9, 2025

Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 11, 2025

Fort Worth, TX

Dickies Arena

September 13, 2025

Austin, TX

HEB Center at Cedar Park

September 14, 2025

Houston, TX

Fort Bend Epicenter

September 16, 2025

Tampa, FL

Yuengling Center

September 17, 2025

Orlando, FL

Orlando Amphitheater

September 18, 2025

Miami, FL

Factory Town

September 21, 2025

Charlotte, NC

Bojangles' Coliseum

September 22, 2025

Nashville, TN

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

September 23, 2025

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena