Kim Kardashian and North West dance to Taylor Swift's Shake It Off despite decade-long feud with Kanye West. Watch

Kim Kardashian and and her 9-year-old daughter North West posted a new video on TikTok lip-synching and dancing to Taylor Swift's hit song Shake It Off. This came as a surprise to many fans due to the Kardashian family's feud with the singer. (Also read: Kim Kardashian to get ₹1.6 crore monthly child support settlement from Kanye West)

Kim joined her 9-year-old daughter, North, for a fun TikTok dance to Taylor Swift's song from her fifth studio album 1989. Shared on the joint TikTok account @kimandnorth, the lighthearted video surprised fans given the tumultuous, decade-spanning history between Taylor and Kim's ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

It all began when Kanye West interrupted Taylor's acceptance speech on stage at the 2009 VMAs saying that she didn't deserve her award for best female video, and then later called her out in his 2016 song Famous by rapping, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b*tch famous." Taylor objected to the song and called it misogynistic. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that year, Kim defended Kanye. She also posted video clips of a phone call between Kanye and Taylor where it seemed to confirm that Swift had given permission to release the song.

KIM DANCING TO SHAKE IT OFF???? pic.twitter.com/3J636KZpUk — *ೃ༄ maha (@dvrosebIush) January 5, 2023

In 2019, Kim however revealed that the feud was over between the two and they have moved on. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, which was finalized last year. When Taylor released her tenth studio album Midnights on October, several fans speculated whether one of the tracks named Vigilante S— was about the bitter feud between the two, and now Kim siding with her.

Kim and Kanye initially appeared to be headed for a mutual split with agreed-upon terms when Kim first filed for divorce in February 2021. Neither discussed the split publicly until early this year when Kanye started lashing out on social media against Kim, her family, and her former boyfriend Pete Davidson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON