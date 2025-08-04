K-pop group Purple Kiss to disband in November. What to know

K-pop girl group Purple Kiss is officially set to disband in November 2025, marking the end of a four-year journey that began with their debut in 2021. The news was announced by their agency RBW in a formal statement released on August 4, expressing deep regret and gratitude to fans for their unwavering support. K-pop girl band Purple Kiss to disband in November, confirms agency.(instagram/@purplekiss_official)

Final activities planned through fall

Despite the group’s upcoming disbandment, Purple Kiss will continue with their scheduled activities, including the release of an English-language album at the end of August, followed by promotions in Japan, a US. tour, and a final concert in South Korea. These events will serve as a farewell to their dedicated fandom, PLORY.

RBW stated, “Because of the members’ deep affection for the group, we engaged in long and thoughtful discussions about how to move forward. As a result, we reached a conclusion based on mutual respect and support for each member’s individual dreams.”

A heartfelt goodbye to PLORY

In their announcement, RBW thanked the group’s six members for their passion and dedication through both their early, uncertain days and their growth into seasoned performers. The agency also extended heartfelt appreciation to PLORY, the fans who have stood by the group since the beginning.

“Every moment shone brightly because of the members who gave their all with passion and PLORY, who have always stood steadfastly by their side,” the statement read.

Purple Kiss leaves behind a legacy of distinctive music and bold performances, having carved out their own niche in the ever-competitive K-pop landscape with hits like “Ponzona,” “Zombie,” and “Sweet Juice.” While the group’s chapter may be coming to a close, the members are expected to pursue solo endeavors in the future. For now, fans can look forward to a series of final promotions that will celebrate PURPLE KISS’s journey and say a proper goodbye.