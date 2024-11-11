Liam Payne suspect makes bombshell claims about his relationship with singer; ‘The truth is…’

Liam Payne’s death probe resulted in the emergence of three suspects and one of them has finally broken their silence. The suspect said that he had nothing to do with the singer’s death and revealed astonishing claims about his relationship with Payne. The singer died on October 16 after he had an unfortunate fall from his hotel room’s fall in Buenos Aires, Argentina. One of the three identified suspects in Liam Payne's death denies supplying drugs to the singer. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)(AFP)

Argentinian waiter reveals about his relationship with Payne

Braian Nahuel Paiz, the Argentinian waiter has been identified as the Strip That Down singer’s “dealer” in the latter’s death investigation. Paiz confessed that he had two meet-ups and took drugs with Payne before the latter fell to his sudden death, as reported by The Mirror US. However, he insisted that he never supplied the singer with any kind of drugs nor did he take any money from him.

On Saturday, Paiz told journalist Guillermo Panizza on Argentinian TV that Payne contacted him via a secret Instagram account. He revealed that the investigators have searched his entire house but he still remains to be questioned by them.

The 24-year-old admitted that he spent a night with Payne after their second meeting in the same hotel where the singer died. He also divulged that the two met for the first time at a restaurant where Paiz worked and he claimed that they exchanged contact details on Argentinian TV. The singer was there with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and two other people.

He said, “I never supplied Liam with drugs. Liam’s first contact with me was at my place of work. We swapped details and saw each other later that night. It was all normal. He came down from his hotel room to fetch me because I had got lost.”

Payne shared his new music with Paiz

The Argentinian waiter revealed that Payne shared the new music he was working on with him. He also claimed that the Bedroom Floor singer was “already under the effects of drugs” when he came to meet him.

Paiz told the journalist, “We got together there and he showed me some of the music he was going to bring out. I’ve heard people saying he was taking drugs, but the truth is that when he got to the restaurant where I was working he was already under the effects of drugs and he didn’t actually eat anything."