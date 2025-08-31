Lil Nas X's dad ‘couldn’t do anything but cry’ after seeing him in jail, ‘He was apologizing to people for…’

Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, has broken his silence after his son’s "breakdown" and recent arrest. The rapper was recently charged with four felonies after allegedly charging at police, who confronted him for walking naked down a Los Angeles street last week. US rapper Lil Nas X attends his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, on August 25, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Prosecutors charged Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer, the district attorney’s office said. Initially, he was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor obstructing an officer.

‘I couldn’t do anything but cry’

Stafford told the Sunday Times in an interview, “I went to visit him in jail, and as soon as I walked through that door, I couldn’t do anything but cry. To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass. We shed tears with each other for a minute.”

Stafford said he told his son that what he was going through is “normal.” “We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours played out in the public eye,” he told his son.

Stafford said his son expressed remorse for the Los Angeles incident. “When I went to visit he asked me to say, ‘tell everybody I’m sorry they saw me like that,'” he recalled. “Even in that moment, he was apologizing to people for something he was going through.”

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to the charges, and posted $75,000 bail after spending a weekend in jail. He was later released after a Los Angeles judge ordered him to attend rehab meetings. The rapper went on to agree to the terms.

After the incident, Lil Nas X took to social media to call the ordeal “f–king terrifying.” “But your girl’s gonna be alright,” he told fans.