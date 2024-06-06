Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok gets real life K-pop idol treatment in Taiwan as crowd goes wild

K-drama fever has a new name: Byeon Woo Seok! The breakout star of Lovely Runner, the smash hit that dethroned tvN’s record-breaking Queen If Teras, has taken the world by storm. Giving established Korean stars a run for their money, the actor in his Ryu Sun Jae era has achieved a rank many veterans never received. Recently, during a fan meeting in Taiwan, the actor's jaw dropped at the sight of the massive crowd. Byeon Woo Seok, rising star of Lovely Runner, was surprised by the warm welcome from fans in Taiwan during his 'Summer Letter' fan meeting tour.(Twitter (X))

Byeon Woo Seok drives Taiwan fans wild

Byeon Woo Seok, who first captured fans' attention with his villainous role in Netflix's Strong Girl Nam Soon, is currently on his Asian fan meeting tour, "Summer Letter." On June 6th, the actor flew to Taiwan and was greeted by an uncontrollable crowd. Needless to say, he was visibly stunned. The fan frenzy, which initially began at Incheon Airport in South Korea, continued in Taipei as the actor landed, clearly not expecting such a large and warm welcome. As they say, he earned it, and we couldn't agree more!

Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok embarks on Asian fan meet tour

Upon arriving, the actor and the team definitely didn’t look prepared for such a fan turnout. As far as one's visibility stretched, the audience filled every inch of the space. In the K-drama, Byeon Woo Seok plays the role of Ryu Sun Jae, a member of the Boy Band called Eclipse. So, it won’t be wrong to say that, just like his character, he was clearly enjoying both the actor and idol life in Taipei. Despite being in the midst of such chaos, he maintained his calm, smiled, and seemed to love every bit of the moment.

About Lovely Runner

The romantic and intriguing time slip tale makes for an ideal weekend viewing. The series also stars Kim Hye Yoon in the lead role. A boy band member who has been in the spotlight since his debut is the central character of the K-drama. Although he appears to have the ideal life, working in the entertainment business has worn him out to the bone. His path clashes with a girl who is a huge fan of his. Lim Sol discovers shocking news one day that Ryu Sun Jae has taken his own life, leaving her saddened by the awful news. Through some miracle, Lim Sol somehow travels back in time to 15 years in the past and the story takes a new turn.