Madonna makes hot 100 history record joining Cher in the elite group as 'Popular' debut marks fifth decade of hit songs

ByPaurush Omar
Jun 14, 2023 10:53 PM IST

Madonna's latest single not only solidifies her chart legacy but also marks her return to the Billboard Hot 100

Music icon Madonna has added another milestone to her illustrious career, joining Cher as one of only two women to achieve an incredible chart record on the Billboard Hot 100. With the debut of her R&B collaboration "Popular" featuring The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, recorded for the hit HBO series The Idol, Madonna has now charted songs in five consecutive decades, from the 1980s through the 2020s.

Madonna (left) and Cher.
Cher, who has also etched her name in music history, previously achieved this remarkable feat by charting singles across the 1960s to the 2000s. However, it's worth noting that Brenda Lee's timeless holiday hit "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" has made appearances on the Hot 100 in five different decades, spanning from the 1950s to the 2020s.

Madonna's latest single not only solidifies her chart legacy but also marks her return to the Billboard Hot 100 since 2015's "Bitch I'm Madonna," which peaked at No. 84. Moreover, it is her highest-charting song since 2012's "Give Me All Your Luvin'," which reached an impressive No. 10.

While Madonna and Cher are the only two women with this exceptional achievement, legendary artists Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Paul McCartney have also left their mark on the Hot 100. Elvis holds the record with hits debuting across seven decades, while Jackson and McCartney closely follow with songs premiering in six decades.

As Madonna prepares for her highly anticipated Celebration tour this summer, she shows no signs of slowing down. Her recently released collaboration with Sam Smith titled "Vulgar" is expected to make a splash on the charts, with provocative lyrics that warn anyone who dares to mess with Smith, as Madonna threatens to "split your banana" in a true display of her unique artistry.

With Madonna's unparalleled career spanning multiple decades, she continues to leave an indelible mark on the music industry, solidifying her status as a true pop culture icon.

