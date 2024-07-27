Meet June aka Princess Juniper, content creator with uncanny resemblance to Taylor Swift. Watch

Meg Owen, a beauty and lifestyle content creator, couldn't make it to Taylor Swift's ongoing Eras Tour but came quite close to that experience at Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire. She shared a video in which a Taylor Swift lookalike, looking, dressing, and performing exactly like her, gave a 30-minute performance on the popstar's hit tracks on stage. (Also Read – Taylor Swift trolls best friend Ryan Gosling in hilarious post for Deadpool and Wolverine: ‘My godkids’ sperm donor') June aka Princess Juniper has an uncanny resemblance to Taylor Swift

Uncanny resemblance to Taylor Swift

Meg shared the video in which the Taylor Swift lookalike is performing on the stage, replicating her moves and gestures, while wearing bright, glitzy outfits like her. Like Taylor, she kicks off the show with the line “It's a long time coming now” from her song Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince. She follows it up with the track Cruel Summer and You Need To Calm Down from the album Lover.

The lookalike even goes for outfit change with every album set, as Taylor does during Eras Tour concerts. She also performed I Knew You Were Trouble from the album Red, Style, Shake It Off, and Blank Space from 1989. At the end of the video, Meg and her daughters met the Taylor lookalike, posed with her for a picture, and congratulated her on the performance.

Who's the lookalike?

The lookalike is June aka Princess Juniper, who goes by the Instagram handle of @junipers_castle. The internet was amazed by the uncanny resemblance. They flooded the comments section of the Reel and enquired about the lookalike. Meg shared the Reel with the caption, “The closest I’ll get to the Eras Tour and it was AMAZING! June (Taylor’s Version) at Canobie Lake Park was so fun. You can tell how much thought and effort went into this. We loved it!!!”

An Instagram user commented, “Could have fooled me. She looks and sounds just like Taylor.” Another wrote, “I’ve seen her videos, and honestly, she is the next best thing to Taylor!” “You know what, I'm not mad. She's giving the role justice (laugh with tears emoji),” read a third comment. “I thought it was Taylor for a second,” said a person, while another echoed, “Wow. She embodies Taylor perfectly! Looks, mannerisms, everything.”