Meet the hot-headed Gen Z cop who arrested Justin Timberlake for DWI

Pop singer Justin Timberlake was recently arrested for alleged drunk driving in The Hamptons. The American singer-songwriter was pulled over by a rookie Sag Harbor cop who has a reputation as a strict cop in the town. Timberlake was pulled over by the rookie cop, Michael Arkinson, whose name was mentioned on the singer’s chargesheet as well. Michael arrested the SexyBack singer after he drove past a stop signal and then drove into the wrong lane. Michael Arkinson, the Sag Harbor rookie cop who arrested Justin Timberlake for DWI(@HANKonX/X)

Meet the Rookie cop Michael Arkinson

Michael Arkinson is the rookie cop who arrested Timberlake in his recent DWI arrest within three months of his service. However, he has already earned the reputation of a strict cop in the area. As reported by the New York Post, the residents of The Hamptons have also nicknamed the cop ‘the Sag Harbor Nazi’ and “little red-headed dips-t” because of his strict enforcement of law and order.

Michael graduated from the police academy two years ago in 2022 and is now promoted to a full-time Sag Harbor officer. The 24-year-old police officer also worked as a part-time traffic control officer in 2017, still in high school. He lives a 25-minute drive away from Sag Harbor in South Hamptons.

The Gen Z cop did not recognize and was clueless about the former NSYNC member’s fame and reputation when he pulled him over for breaking the traffic rules. He was not even born when Timberlake joined his former band NSYNC.

Other accounts of run-ins with the rookie cop

As reported by Daily Mail, a resident recalled his run-in with the cop when he was talking on the speaker while driving. The Sag Harbor Nazi charged him a $145 ticket for talking while on mobile while driving. When the resident protested that he was on speakerphone, the rookie cop instructed him to use Bluetooth as per the traffic instructions.

“I think Justin Timberlake was a victim of over-aggressive Sag Harbor police” the resident added commenting on the recent arrest of Timberlake by Michael.