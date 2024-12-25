Miley Cyrus bids ‘bittersweet’ adieu to 2024 with gratitude, teases new beginnings

As 2024 draws to a close, Singer Miley Cyrus reflected on a year filled with both personal and professional milestones, while also looking ahead to new beginnings. (Also read: Miley Cyrus comments on relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, says ‘I have always worked with people…’) Miley Cyrus is saying goodbye to 2024.

In a rare and heartfelt message shared with her fans on Instagram, the 32-year-old singer and songwriter expressed her gratitude for the past year while acknowledging the bittersweet nature of letting go and embracing change.

What Miley wrote

"HAPPY HOLIDAYS & NEW YEAR!" Cyrus wrote, setting the tone for her year-end reflection.

"It's bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again," she continued.

The Grammy-winning artist noted that "starting over" is not only part of her creative process, but also a lesson life has taught her.

She shared with her followers, "This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me."

While acknowledging the challenges of embracing new beginnings, Cyrus emphasized that the process of letting go can be emotionally tough but ultimately leads to growth.

"In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I've got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew," she said, adding, "At times it can be a heartbreaking process but I've always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful."

Cyrus ended her post with a note of gratitude, thanking her fans for their support throughout the year.

"Thank you to everyone who has been a part of making this year so special. Sincerely, Miley," she wrote.

2024 has been a remarkable year for Cyrus, filled with achievements and emotional moments.

In February, she won two Grammy Awards for her hit single 'Flowers,' taking home honours in the Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year categories.

Six months later, the 'Hannah Montana' alum received the prestigious Disney Legend Award, becoming the youngest person ever to be honoured with the title.

(With inputs from ANI)