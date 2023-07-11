Mohit Chauhan hails from Himachal Pradesh’s Nahan area in the Sirmaur district. Having grown up in the state, the singer says “to see such calamity hit your home state is scary and heartbreaking”, referring to the devastation caused by the rains and floods in the state. Mohit Chauhan: What’s happening in Himachal is scary

The Gehraiyaan (Gehraiyaan; 2022) singer has “friends and family all over Himachal” and not being able to contact them makes him worried. “A lot of them are in the areas that are being reported in the news. Given how bad the situation in Himachal is at the moment, I haven’t been able to get through to a lot of my family and friends because their phones are either unreachable or discharged due to the power cuts. When you can’t communicate with your loved ones, a feeling of helplessness sets in. While I haven’t been able to speak to my loved ones directly, through other channels available, I have been assured that family and friends are safe. I am grateful to God for that,” says Chauhan.

The 57-year-old urges everyone to come together and contribute towards the rescue operations in the state: “The areas where rain is causing havoc are places I have frequented, lived in and constantly gone back to. While the government is doing all it can to help the situation, it is time for us to come together and help out those suffering.”

Chauhan feels one needs to be responsible while carrying out construction activities in the state to avert such environmental troubles. “It’s high time we start working towards conserving and consolidating life in the mountains. If we respect Nature and use our ancient mountain wisdom when we plan infrastructure development, there is a good chance to lessen the effect of such catastrophe,” he ends.

