NCT Dream's latest album 'ISTJ' takes k-pop fans by storm with catchy tunes and mesmerizing visuals

NCT Dream is back and ready to rock the K-pop scene once again! The seven-member boy band dropped their highly anticipated music video for their latest single, 'ISTJ,' along with their brand-new studio album of the same name. The release, which hit the music scene on July 17 at 6 pm KST, has already sent fans into a frenzy. NCT Dream makes a powerful comeback with ISTJ, music video and album. The group explores a fantastical world while showcasing their talent and charm.(SM Entertainment)

In the visually stunning 'ISTJ' music video, the NCT Dream members transport viewers from the mundane 'Real World' into the enchanting realm of 'MBTI World.' In this fantastical dimension, each member is meticulously categorized and analyzed based on their unique personality traits. But it's not all smooth sailing as the world eventually erupts into a dazzling display of fireworks, leaving the boys to navigate their way out of the chaos.

With catchy lyrics like "You and your routine / Something special / I'll try solving you as I feel," the chorus of 'ISTJ' showcases the group's undeniable talent and charm. The song captivates listeners with its alluring melodies and unprecedented passion.

But 'ISTJ' isn't the only gem on the album. Fans were treated to the pre-release single 'Broken Melodies' in June, and the group recently offered a sneak peek of the B-side track 'Poison' in an exciting track video on YouTube.

This new release marks NCT Dream's return since their holiday album 'Candy' in December 2022. 'Candy' not only showcased the group's immense talent but also set a milestone for NCT by becoming the first-ever holiday-themed album released by any of their units.

In other exciting news, SM Entertainment, the agency representing NCT, recently confirmed that none of the members' contracts are set to expire until the end of 2024. Despite many of the members, including all of NCT Dream, being in the industry for seven years, the agency revealed that their contracts have been extended beyond the standard seven-year term for K-pop idols.