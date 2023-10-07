News / Entertainment / Music / NCT127 shares a gripping music video for Fact Check, leaves fans in awe

NCT127 shares a gripping music video for Fact Check, leaves fans in awe

ByJahanvi Sharma
Oct 07, 2023 10:14 PM IST

NCT 127 released a gripping dance video for the title track of their newly released album Fact Check and fans can't keep calm.

South Korean boy band group NCT 127 dropped another music video for the title track of their recently released album ‘Fact Check.’

With an energized concept and gripping moves, the video has grasped the attention of all its fans.
On October 6, 2023, the K-pop group dropped their much-anticipated album, Fact Check.

They released the title track of their 5th studio album with a cinematic music video that has enthralled the viewers.

NCT 127's Fact Check music video

After a 2-hour delay from its original time of release, the boy band of 9 rolled out their comeback video on October 6, 2023, at 3 p.m. Korean Standard Time, i.e. 11 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

Following the release of the album, a new video of the title track was released on the group's YouTube channel.

Additionally, the track itself is a pop-rock with an afrobeat-inspired rhythm.

Clad in street-style attires and performing complex choreography, the boys effortlessly dance from pop-rock to R&B, in all-white outfits.

The video has been watched by 283K people with 69K liking it as well.

Watch the viral video here:

NCT 127: Music Style

NCT 127 is a second sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT. This sub-group consists of nine members namely, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, WinWin, JungWoo, Mark and Haechan.

They are known for their versatile and out-of-the-box music. The MV of Fact Check adds credibility to its reputation.

Prior to revealing the title track of the album, the K-pop group had released a teaser video titled Deities of Seoul that had left fans in awe of their theme and concept.

Recently, the song has been at #1 on MelOn's Hot 100 as well. Additionally, it has debuted on Spotify Daily South Korea Chart with 16,385 streams.

NCT 127 FACT CHECK: Fan Reactions

