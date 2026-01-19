Neha Kakkar announces break from ‘responsibilities, relationships, and work’; deletes note minutes later

“Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you,” Neha mentioned in one post.

Just weeks after being subjected to intense trolling and criticism over her song Candy Shop, singer Neha Kakkar has announced that she is stepping away from the spotlight for a while. The singer revealed that she is taking a break from both her personal and professional life, including “relationships,” and admitted that she is unsure whether or not she will return.

She posted once again to request paparazzi not to film her, writing, “I request paparazzi and fans not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace.”

However, the Stories were deleted from her handle shortly. This came a few months after Neha along with her brother Tony Kakkar were heavily criticised over their single, Candy Shop. Social media users have taken to different platforms to slam the song, calling out its “cheap” and “vulgar” dance moves while accusing the duo of unsuccessfully trying to copy K-pop artists.

About Neha Kakkar At the age of four, Neha started singing bhajans at religious gatherings to supplement her family income. She participated in the second season of Indian Idol and finished in tenth place. Neha has sung some of the most popular Hindi songs of recent years including Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, Hauli Hauli, Morni Banke and more. She is also seen judging music reality shows now.

In 2025, Neha made headlines after a video of her breaking down in tears on stage during her Melbourne concert went viral on social media. The incident occurred after she allegedly arrived three hours late to the event, prompting some audience members to boo her. She later accused the organisers of fabricating the story and the events that unfolded at the event. Neha is married to singer Rohanpreet Singh. The couple got married in 2020.