Prashant Tamang death: When singer shared how his friends were shocked to see him in Paatal Lok Season 2

In February 2025, Prashant had talked about his experience working on the show and how his friends were ‘shocked’ to locate him in it. Prashant had not revealed that he was a cast member on the show. “Some of my friends are shocked to see me in Paatal Lok Season 2 as I didn’t tell too many people about it but they are all very happy for me. Apart from my family, those who followed me during Indian Idol Season 3 have appreciated my performance in the show. I had talked about it to a few of my close friends from the Indian Idol days, such as Deepali Sahay, Meiyang Chang, Amit Paul, Abhishek Kumar and Parleen Gill. We are still in touch,” he told The Telegraph Online.

Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol Season 3 winner and Paatal Lok 2 actor, died on Sunday. The singer died to a cardiac arrest. He was 43. Prashant had gained praise for his supporting turn in the Prime Video show Paatal Lok Season 2, where he played the sniper Daniel Acho. (Also read: Actor-singer Prashant Tamang of Indian Idol, Paatal Lok fame dies at 43 of heart attack, Mamata Banerjee pays tribute )

Talking about the show and the cast, he had said, “I am a big fan of Jaideep sir. He is very down to earth. While shooting, I used to chat with him about my journey and he used to share his experiences. I felt so comfortable around him. Each and every cast and crew member was helpful, which made the shooting process enjoyable.”

Mamata Banerjee pens note on Prashant's demise Meanwhile, the untimely demise of Prashant has sent shockwaves among fans and peers in the industry. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her heartfelt condolences on social media. In a tweet, Mamata said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Prashant Tamang. His soulful voice and inspiring journey from a small town to winning Indian Idol touched many lives. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Prashant also acted in films like Angalo Yo Maya Ko (2011), Kina Maya Ma (2011), Nishani (2014), Pardesi (2015), and Ye Maya Hanaima (2016).