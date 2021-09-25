Priyanka Chopra prepares for Global Citizen in Paris but gets distracted by Eiffel Tower

Actor Priyanka Chopra is in Paris for the Global Citizen Live event. She shared pictures and videos from Paris on Saturday on Instagram Stories.

The first photo was clicked from her airplane as she flew into the city. The Eiffel Tower could be seen clearly from up above. The second video showed her on the Global Citizens stage, preparing for her segment with a crew member and French journalist Denis Brogniart. She was interacting with them while holding some sheets of paper.

Priyanka Chopra's Paris travel pics.

“Rehearsing for Global Citizen Live tonight with @denisbrogniart_,” she captioned her post. However, the next picture was of the Eiffel Tower right behind them. Priyanka said that it was distracting her from her work.

From Billie Eilish in New York to BTS in Seoul and Elton John in Paris, multiple stars and singers will be part of the Global Citizen live. Concerts are being broadcast globally from London, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai and more, scheduled to coincide with the UN General Assembly this week.

Coldplay and Jennifer Lopez will perform in New York's Central Park, where Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be on stage. Tens of thousands of spectators are due to attend the biggest concerts, on condition of vaccination proof or negative Covid tests.

Global Citizen said it wants one billion trees planted, one billion vaccines delivered to the poorest countries and meals for 41 million people on the brink of famine. The organisation has been behind other high-profile charity events, including Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World earlier this year in Los Angeles.

That brought together musicians, actors, celebrities, world leaders and even the pope, in a united call for global vaccinations to fight Covid-19.

Priyanka has long been part of the Global Citizen initiative. She flew down from London for the event, where she is shooting for her show Citadel these days. The spy series will mark her digital platform debut and also stars Richard Madden.