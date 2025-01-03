Menu Explore
Rapper Stormzy banned from driving after ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ actions behind Rolls-Royce's wheel

AP | | Posted by Ashima Grover
Jan 03, 2025 02:30 AM IST

Stormzy, aka Michael Ebenazer Owuo Jr, put “vulnerable road users at risk” by driving his Rolls-Royce with his attention stuck to his phone. 

British rapper Stormzy was banned from driving for nine months on Thursday after admitting he drove his Rolls-Royce through London while using his phone.

Rapper Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months.(AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)
Rapper Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months.(AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Jr., is known for bringing the grime genre of rap into the commercial mainstream. His debut “Gang Signs and Prayer” won album of the year at the Brit Awards in 2018, where he was named best male British solo artist — an honor he won again in 2020.

His record on the road, however, isn’t good, a judge said at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

District judge Andrew Sweet said that Stormzy’s actions were “dangerous and irresponsible.”

Stormzy previously put “vulnerable road users at risk” when he drove a Lamborghini Urus with illegally tinted windows, prosecutor Alice Holloway said. The windows only allowed 4% light transmission — a tiny fraction of the 70% required for tinting.

Stormzy, who wasn’t in court for the hearing, pleaded guilty in writing to the cellphone driving charge from March. He had previously admitted to the 2023 tinting offense and also had a record of speeding.

The rapper was also fined 2,010 pounds ($2,500) and penalty points were added to his license.

Defense lawyer Peter Csemiczky said that Stormzy apologized and accepted responsibility.

Driving bans are handed down regularly in England for traffic offenses. They can be discretionary or mandatory for using a phone while driving, depending on the nature of the offense.

Follow Us On