Representing Odisha is the most important thing: Lisa Mishra on her performance at the Hockey World Cup

Singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra’s performance at the inauguration ceremony of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, was special for many reasons. Not just because this was her first time performing at an event of such scale, but also because it gave her the chance to get back to her hometown after 20 years!

Speaking to us minutes ahead of her performance on Wednesday, Mishra said she is “humbled” to be sharing the stage with big names such as actor Ranveer Singh and music composer Pritam. But, getting to represent her home state is a feeling like no other.

During her 30-minute-long performance, Mishra sang a bunch of hits including the Sajna Ve, Coka and Tareefan .

“Of course, I am extremely humbled and grateful for the fact that I get to share the stage with big stars. But for me, representing Orissa is the most important thing. Stardom comes and goes, but where you come from will always be important,” she said, adding, “We moved to the US in 2000s, so its been 20 years since I have been back.”

On Tuesday, a day ahead of her performance, Mishra had taken to social media to share her excitement about the performance. Posting a picture from her childhood, the Nain Ta Heere (Jugjugg Jeeyo; 2022) singer wrote, “Tomorrow, I am singing in my home state, my Odisha, my heart. In three days, I am playing my first show in my hometown of Berhampur, in front of all my loved ones. To say this is surreal is an understatement.”

