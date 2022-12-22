RM recalls wondering if he 'made right decision by joining' BTS: I was thinking about how I would be able to overcome...

BTS leader has responded to a question on if he has any regrets about the choices he made in life. In a new interview, RM said that a decision that he 'often thought about was my choice to become a part of a boy band'. He also said that wondered whether he made the 'right decision'. RM revealed that when BTS was treated like a complete outsider in the Korean hip-hop community, it stressed him out. (Also Read | RM poses for group pic with 200 BTS ARMY during Indigo live performance)

RM aka Kim Namjoon was the first member to join BTS. The group released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool on June 12, 2013. Apart from RM, BTS also features Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

In an interview with Hypebeast, RM said, "This is the most difficult question to answer truthfully. Recently, I watched Everything Everywhere All At Once. That film visualized many of the ideas that I’ve had, such as the idea about multiple versions of myself existing based on small choices I made. I often think about what it would have been like if I continued my studies or became something other than a musician."

"To be honest, one decision that I had often thought about was my choice to become a part of a boy band. In the late 2000s, musicians like Zico, Changmo, and Giriboy were the people that I started out with. In my journey with BTS, I drifted further and further away from that world and was tormented by the thought that the people that I liked – and the people who enjoyed the same music as I – did not have any love for me. I often wondered whether I made the right decision by joining a boy band. At the time, BTS, was treated like a complete outsider in the Korean hip-hop community. That stressed me out. I was constantly thinking about how I would be able to overcome that perception and how to define music or hip-hop,” he added.

RM released his first solo mixtape in 2015. Three years later, he released his second mixtape, Mono. RM has collaborated with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, Lil Nas X, Erykah Badu, and Anderson .Paak. Earlier this month, RM released his first full-length solo album Indigo.

