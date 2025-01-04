Sabrina Carpenter broke her bold NSFW New Year's resolution just days into 2025: ‘It's gonna be really hard’

Sabrina Carpenter is starting the new year with a bold and unexpected resolution. On January 2, the Espresso singer took to Instagram to reveal her personal goal for 2025, but it seems she may have already broken it. Carpenter’s NSFW resolution has caught the attention of her fans. Sabrina Carpenter's Instagram post reveals her quirky New Year's resolution amidst a winter getaway with friends. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Sabrina Carpenter’s NSFW resolution for 2025

The Espresso singer posted a carousel on Instagram which featured pictures of her cosy winter vacation. But it was the caption that caught the fans’ attention. She wrote, “New Year’s resolution no more d**k jokes it’s gonna be really hard.” Fans were quick to catch up with her witty caption as one user wrote, “The fact u already lost the resolution just by this caption I-,” while another user wrote, “genius wordplay with the caption.”

In her Instagram post, the Please Please Please singer shared a whimsical glimpse into her winter getaway, featuring a series of photoshoots with friends against a picturesque snowy backdrop. With ski lifts in the distance and cosy table settings complete with puzzles, Carpenter exuded both elegance and playfulness. She wowed fans in a stunning blue dress adorned with sparkling snowflake patterns, while also embracing a more casual, fun vibe in a Hello Kitty snowsuit, as reported by People magazine.

Carpenter keeping it ‘sexy’ yet ‘classy’

The singer who is currently nominated for six Grammy awards this year is well known for her sexy lyrics. In December, her vocal coach, Eric Vetro told People that Carpenter’s lyrics are getting sexier with time. He shared with the outlet, “She always had a fun sense of humour that was a tiny bit risqué in general. It didn't surprise me because it didn't happen all at once."

Vetro recalled the first he saw Carpenter perform on stage and his jaw dropped because of how charismatic and confident she was. She would strut across that stage like she was an old pro, and this is when she was 16, 17 years old."

Over the years, as her lyrics became more “cheeky” it did not shock him. He noted, “She rides that line really, really well,” adding that she keeps it “classy”.