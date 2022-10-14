Shehnaaz Gill sings Shreya Ghoshal's Hasi Bangae, fans remember Sidharth Shukla. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill has shared a video of her singing a song sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Shehnaaz sang Hasi from Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015). And the video has already received a ton of love from her fans. The song was penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The music video featured Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi. ( Also read: Shehnaaz Gill sings Neha Kakkar's Taaron Ke Shehar, gets thousands of comments from fans)

Shehnaaz shared the video on her Instagram handle with six stars in the caption. She is seen without makeup, wearing a brown top and blue jeans as she sings the Shreya Ghoshal song.

A fan reacted to the video, “Beautiful voice baby.” Other wrote, “You are such a beautiful soul I can't take my eyes off you Shehnaaz..lots of you to you. And more power to heal the world with your healing.” Some were reminded of late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla after hearing the song. A fan said, “Sid, come back we all are in pain, including your Shehnaaz.” One more commented, “Harr song mai sirf Sidharth hota hai (Every song reminds of Sidharth), so soulful your voice is.” Many fans dropped heart emojis for her singing and remembered Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bonding.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth became good friends during their time in Bigg Boss 13. The couple was rumoured to be dating after the show. Sidharth became the winner Bigg Boss 13, while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists. Sidharth died on September 2 2021 at the age of 40.

After Sidharth's demise, Shehnaaz revealed that Salman Khan taught her to move ahead and during her conversation with Connect FM Canada she said, "From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”

She is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji. It also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. She even has a film with John Abraham in pipeline.

