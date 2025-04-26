Shreya Ghoshal follows Arjit Singh, cancels Surat concertafter Pahalgam terrorist attack; ticket holders assured refund

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has cancelled her upcoming concert in Surat, days after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Taking to Instagram, the organisers and Shreya shared the update via a joint statement. (Also Read | Arijit Singh announces cancellation of Chennai concert after Pahalgam attack, promises refund. See post) Shreya Ghoshal's show was scheduled to take place on Saturday.(REUTERS)

Shreya Ghoshal cancels Surat show post Pahalgam attack

The concert was part of Shreya's All Hearts Tour and was scheduled to take place on April 26 (Saturday) at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium. The official note read, "In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Surat this Saturday, April 26th. All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment. Thank you for your understanding."

The caption read, "@shreyaghoshal ’s Surat show on April 26th stands cancelled. We stand in silence and solidarity—with heartfelt condolences to those affected by the tragedy. #ShreyaGhoshalLive #ShreyaGhoshal #TarishLive #DistrictUpdates #tarishentertainment."

Shreya had earlier spoken about Pahalgam attack

After the Pahalgam attack, Shreya shared a post on Instagram. It read, "I can't stop thinking about Pahalgam. About the silence that must've followed the chaos. About the families whose worlds will never be the same again. It breaks my heart to know that lives were lost in such a beautiful, peaceful place, lives that had nothing to do with violence, yet became its victim. This is a wound to the soul of our nation. My heart goes out to every family shattered by this senseless violence. We grieve with you. And we will remember." The caption read, "(Heartbreak emoji) #PahalgamAttack."

Arijit Singh had cancelled his Chennai show

Earlier, singer Arijit Singh had also cancelled his concert in Chennai, scheduled for April 27, as a tribute to the victims and their families. Arijit reshared a similar note from event organisers on his Instagram, announcing the cancellation. The note read, "In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th."

The note also assured ticket holders that they would receive full refunds, which would be automatically processed back to their original mode of payment. The decision comes after the terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, where 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen were killed. Several others were left injured.