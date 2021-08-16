Singer Arjun Kanungo demands better monetisation for virtual gigs amid the pandemic

Singer Arjun Kanungo, like many others, feels that virtual music gigs can never replace live gigs, however, he adds that the former is here to stay for long, owing to the pandemic. And that’s why, he believes it’s it is important for artistes, to find the right tunes for a seamless experience.

It was during the emergence of the Covid-19 crisis last year when holding music gigs online found a new rhythm, and continues to remain a viable option for many amid the ongoing uncertainties.

“Virtual gigs will continue to remain an option for a long time but I don’t think it will ever replace live gigs. Simply, because it is a different function in the entertainment space, you go out with friends, get together and enjoy it,” shares Kanungo, who has crooned tracks such as Aaya Na Tu, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and Waada Hai.

But, a pressing issue with online gigs, he says, is the number of people that can be accommodated. “We face so many technical issues during our virtual gigs. But the big issue is the number of people that a virtual concert can accommodate. I’ve done shows with around 25,000 or 30,000 people. But I don’t think there are many apps which can accommodate that many, unless you’re on Instagram or YouTube,” explains the 30-year-old.

Another area of improvement to facilitate better virtual gigs, he asserts, is “monetisation of live concerts in a better way.”

But, that remains a tricky area because of the existence of plethora of free platforms. “So, it’ll be difficult to monetise because the free platforms will continue to be a preferred choice of medium as we can attract more people. It would be nice to find an app which monetise the content as well as virtual gigs where we can also monetise the gig,” expresses the singer, who made his acting debut earlier this year with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.