Jamshedpur, National Award-winning female playback singer Shilpa Rao on Wednesday said success cannot be achieved from working in a couple of projects but through hard work everyday. Success needs daily hard work, not just one or two songs: National Award winner Shilpa Rao

She was in her hometown Jamshedpur to attend a programme organised by a media house to felicitate her the achievement.

The acclaimed singer was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her rendition of ‘Chaleya’ from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan .

"You can’t achieve success by doing just one or two songs. You need to work hard every single day," she said.

Shilpa appreciated the support system she had from family, schools, friends and even media that helped to fulfill the dream of becoming a singer.

"No song can be hit by a controversy, but need three things — prepare it exceedingly well, lyrics should be good and execute it properly," she replied.

Praising the team behind 'Chaleya', she said, "Music directors Vishal-Shekhar, director Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Yash Raj Films — they all did an excellent job. I’m happy the song touched people’s hearts."

On the use of Artificial Intelligence in music, Rao said she does not view technology negatively. "Technology, including AI, can be helpful to reduce labour and streamline production. But replacing people is a different debate," she added.

"I cannot give tips to become successful singer and how to sing in films, but I can help a little to become a good singer," Shilpa said when asked whether she would like to motivate local talents.

"I accept to sing a song only if it is in my vocal range," she said.

Recalling her initial hesitation about singing ‘Khuda Jaane’ from 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', Rao said it was a difficult composition.

"I was unsure, but Vishal-Shekhar, Siddharth Anand and the team believed in me. I sang the song because of their faith, and it turned out to be a big hit," she said.

